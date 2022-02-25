Senator Blunt comments on Ukraine invasion and Supreme Court nominee

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senator Roy Blunt made a tour through northwest Missouri today.
One of his stops was the 139th Airlift Wing to discuss improvements to the Rosecrans Air National guard base.
Blunt commented on President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for a Supreme Court Justice.
The senator said will be glad to meet her and says he has no problem with president Biden making a commitment to put the first black woman on the Supreme Court.
“And then frankly, I'd be glad to vote for the first black woman to be on the Supreme Court. But their real ultimate decision has to be made on judicial philosophy. We don't need another judge on the Court that leaves it's the job of the court to decide what the Constitution should say. It's the job of the court to decide what the Constitution does say,” Blunt said.
Senator Blunt also commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine saying he believes president Biden should have issued sanctions when Russia had moved troops to the border of Ukraine.
However, he believes that Putin and his government should be punished and not the Russian people.
"I think even the President today showed some concern that the some of our NATO allies in Europe, were not willing yet to really come up with a full level of penalties that Putin deserves, you know, it's hard to say here that the Russians deserve this because this is a government that's run by essentially a thug autocracy. You know, the top dog is Putin and the oligarchs are his henchmen. And they're the ones that need to have the penalty and pain here,” Blunt said.
The senator also made stops at William Jewell Convocation in Liberty and the Dekalb County Courthouse.