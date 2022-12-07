Senator Blunt gives farewell address

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) After more than a decade in office, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell speech Tuesday.
Blunt was elected in 2010 defeating Democratic opponent Robin Carnahan after incumbent Republican Kit Bond decided to retire.
Prior to being in the Senate, Blunt served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri's 7th District from 1997 to 2011.
Last year, Blunt announced that he would not be seeking re-election.
Before giving his farewell speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell honored the retiring senator.
“Roy's staff tell fondly how their boss is liable to walk into their offices at any time and simply inquire: 'So, what do you know?' That one signature query captures Roy Blunt so well. The high standards. The curiosity. The restless energy to find the next big project that will make a difference. These qualities have made Roy one of the best the Senate's ever had at sniffing out common ground and delivering outcomes,” McConnell says.
Senator Blunt's seat will be filled by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who won the midterm election last month.