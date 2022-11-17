Senator Hawley responds to McConnell reelection

(WASHINGTON D.C.) Mitch McConnell will stay on as the senate republican leader.
He won a secret ballot leadership election Wednesday.
McConnell's re-election puts him on pace to become the longest-serving senate party leader in U.S. history.
McConnell beat out senator Rick Scott, his first challenger in his 15 years atop his conference.
After the win, McConnell said he doesn't mind the competition.
Following the election, Missouri senator Josh Hawley explained why he voted against the longtime leader.
"I think Senator McConnell's view is that Trump is largely to blame and that Republicans have an image problem because of Trump. I've said that I don't agree with that,” Hawley says.
On the other side of the political aisle, majority leader Chuck Schumer announced the democratic caucus leadership elections will be on December 8.
That's according to a source who was at a lunch for senate democrats Wednesday.