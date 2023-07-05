Senator Hawley Wants Answers from EPA on Chemical Spill in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO; According to a press release sent out by Senator Josh Hawley on July 5, 2023, the senator sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency's Administrator Michael Reagan for an update on the chemical spill that was reported in St. Louis last week near the Lambert Airport and Coldwater Creek. Reports also stated that the public was not immediately notified about the spill.
"Last week, your agency responded to a chemical spill near St. Louis Lambert Airport and Coldwater Creek. While the EPA originally stated that approximately 1,000 gallons of wastewater, contaminated with trivalent chromium, may have made its way into the creek area on June 27, subsequent reports have provided additional information," wrote Senator Hawley.
"These new reports suggest that hundreds of gallons of industrial chemicals were released by GKN Aerospace through a Boeing wastewater treatment plant on June 25 and June 26—and to make matters worse, the more toxic hexavalent chromium was also discharged as a pollutant."
He continued, "The community deserves clear answers from the EPA about this latest incident, and precisely what it plans to do about it. At your office’s earliest convenience, please contact my staff to schedule a briefing regarding this matter."
Hawley has been an advocate for the Coldwater Creek area and has mandated clean-up of Jana Elementary School and demanded radioactive waste testing be conducted in the areas surrounding the Hazelwood School District.