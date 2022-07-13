Senator Luetkemeyer receives endorsement from Missouri Farm Bureau

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer made a stop in St. Joseph Tuesday evening and announced an endorsement from the Missouri Farm Bureau.
Luetkemeyer discussed a number of issues that Missourians are facing, especially farmers in our area.
Gas prices and inflation are hitting record highs across the U.S. and the show me state is no different.
Luetkemeyer said governor Mike Parson is calling for a special session of congress to extend agriculture tax credits.
“So we're going to be coming back to do that, you know, right now, you know, farmers are facing a lot of the same difficulties that, you know, everybody in Missouri has, because of inflation, you know, whether that's supply chain issues, whether that's the cost of petroleum, I mean, filling up these tractors is extremely expensive. And so it's really made it tough on farmers in Missouri,” Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer says that the special session is planned for September.
In a news release sent out earlier this month, governor Parson plans for the special session to pass permanent tax relief for all Missouri taxpayers and to extend sunset on key ag tax credits.
