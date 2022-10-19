Senators Blunt and Stabenow announce Mental Health Expansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, and other senior health and human services officials announced that states across the U.S. will be able to apply to be a part of the two senators initiative to fully fund high quality mental health and addiction services.
In 2014, Blunt and Stabenow worked together to get the "Excellence in Mental Health Act" signed into law.
10 states including Missouri and Michigan were chosen to be part of the mental health and addiction initiative.
Now with the passage of the bipartisan safer communities act, all states and the District of Columbia are eligible to submit applications for planning grants to develop certified community behavioral clinics.
“We started those 10 states. And then we decided we could actually expand that to units that met all the criteria, the qualifying criteria that could do what those states were doing basically statewide in largely often largely bigger communities. 300 communities now have CCBHC's in them,” Senator Roy Blunt.
In order to receive enhanced Medicaid funding, the clinics are required to provide crisis services that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serve anyone who requests care for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay.
Other high-quality services are required as well.