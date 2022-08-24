September is National Preparedness Month: it's never too early to prepare for a natural disaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The impacts of climate change are being felt by everyone as weather events become more frequent and intense.
September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.
According to the Washington Post, last year 40% of Americans were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster.
There are three easy steps to keep your family safe during disasters: get a kit, make a plan, and be informed.
Build an emergency kit with things like water, non-perishable food, and essential medications and include other needed items such as a battery operated flashlight and radio.
“All of these things that in the event that we need it, we wish we would have taken the time to have it. So September is a great time just to take a few moments, get your plan together, build your kits, make sure that you have a plan for everyone in your family. So then in the event that we have something happen, you're prepared,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.
When making an emergency plan for your family, make sure to include your pets and consider how to accommodate older adults or people with disabilities.
Stay informed on what emergency situations may occur where you live, and how you will get important information when emergencies occur.
For more tips on how you can prepare yourself and your family in the event of an emergency, click here.