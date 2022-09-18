Several hundred people tour homes in Jewels of St. Joseph Homes tour

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Jewels of St. Joseph Homes Tour made it's return on Sunday after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19.
"Everyone who goes through these houses is always so impressed and amazed at the architecture, the interior design, the artistry that went into these buildings is just quite extraordinary," owner of the Shakespeare Chateau Isobel McGowan said.
As the owner of the Shakespeare Chateau says, tickets went very fast.
"650 tickets we sold this year. And we were sold out Thursday evening, around five o'clock, was when we sold the last ticket. So really a great response to this year. And this has been the most tickets that we've sold. out of those years that we had the tour," McGowan said.
The first stop of the tour is the Shakespeare Chateau--a mansion from the gilded age that also doubles as a bed and breakfast.
"Well, this is my house. So of course, this is always my favorite. But you know what was really great about the tour today is we had a real range of different properties available for people to visit. So, you know, the chateau, of course, is a bed and breakfast," McGowan said.
One of the houses on the tour is actually under construction, McGowan owns the house and is turning it into another tour home but it will take several years.
"I own the chateau and the house next door. And that's a project house. That's a house that I took on six years ago, and rescued from a very dilapidated condition. And I'm bringing it back a little bit at a time and people can kind of see that work in progress," McGowan said.
The experience brings people from St. Joseph who have never seen the inside of these homes before, and even people who come from out of town.
"We did get people today from really all around the country. We did ask people where they live when they came in. So we'll be doing a little bit of data crunching, and we'll figure out what our demographic spread really was," McGowan said.
Tickets for next year's tour will go on sale next August.