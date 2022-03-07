“It's time for you to brush off your home, your home emergency plant, start looking at it, check your supply to the basement and be prepared in case we have inclement weather,” said Bill Britton, Emergency Manager Director for Buchanan County.
It's severe weather preparedness week in Missouri, just in time for the start of severe weather season.
“Weather Awareness Week is really just to remind people of how important it is to stay prepared and plan ahead. We know that weather related disasters happen on a frequent basis,” said Ralph Dishong, Disaster Program Specialist with American Red Cross.
Inclement weather can happen at any time, anywhere, so it’s important to stay weather-ready.
“The three steps that we always talk about is to have a kit, have a plan, and stay informed,” said Dishong.
It's important to have an emergency kit ready, and make sure the kit has everything you may need in an emergency.
“Your kit should be specific to you and the people you live with. Not everybody is going to need the same thing. You should have some water stashed away. Have batteries have those portable charger things because you never know when your electricity might be out for several days,” said Dishong.
And make a plan with the people you live with.
“Have a plan to stay safe, we want everybody to know, to stay safe and be prepared for it. And the communication with your loved ones and first responders as well,” said Dishong
Always stay weather-aware, especially this time of year.
Tornado sirens will be activated Tuesday, March 7th at 10 a.m. as part of the annual statewide tornado drill.
The drill should be treated as if it were an actual tornado warning, in order to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events.
Evergy offers the following tips so customers can be ready for spring storm season.
Monitor weather conditions in your area for potential storms.
Keep your phone and other necessary electronics charged.
Stay severe-weather and storm ready by making an emergency kit for your home, workplace and vehicles.
If you rely on electronic medical equipment, have a plan in case a large storm causes extended outages. Enrollment in the Evergy medical customer programcan provide additional communication during storms.
Unplug appliances and electric devices (televisions, computers, gaming consoles, phone chargers, etc.), in the event of a looming storm. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a lightning strike near an electric pole can cause a surge of electricity, far larger than the 169 volts of electricity a wall outlet generally can withstand.
If indoors, avoid running water or using landline phones. Electricity can travel through plumbing and phone lines.
Fill up your car with gas ahead of time.
- If tree limbs are touching or near power lines, don’t come into contact with them. (Safety During Power Restoration). Downed trees are a primary cause of outages during storms.
To report an outage, you can visit Evergy's website here.