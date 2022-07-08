Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community.
This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area.
Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage.
However, a few metal buildings and sheds were damaged, including a vacant mobile home that was flipped onto its roof.
So far there have been no reports of injuries.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area, winds reached between 65 to 70 miles per hour.