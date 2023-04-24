Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Telehealth options for victims may soon be available in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the state of Missouri is currently in the process of providing virtual care access to victims of sexual assault.
Mosaic Life Care is actively involved with the process, saying there’s current talks of setting up pilot locations to test out the new technology with a long-term goal of state-wide telehealth access in 2024.
This would help sexual assault victims who might not otherwise have access to the resources and support they need.
“Unfortunately, violence and sexual assault are all over. And so when you are in a rural area that just doesn't quite have as much access. Part of it is just helping get those resources there. Making sure, do these rural places also have advocates that are going to be present to be with this patient and the survivor and help them you know, for all the things that come after,” said Natalie Maubin, Forensic Program Coordinator.
Mark your calendars for National Denim day this Wednesday, April 26th, a day where people are encouraged to wear denim to show support for survivors and protest against misconceptions surrounding sexual violence.