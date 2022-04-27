Sgt. Jake Angle retires after 28 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "It's just time to move on the next chapter, do something else, you know. I've loved it, do it again in a heartbeat," Sgt. Jake Angle said.
After serving the community for 28 years, Sgt. Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is retiring.
"I'm just to a point where I've done, I've worked the road. I've got to do public information here. I just felt it was time, just change things up and do something else, you know. Another challenge another, you know, whatever the next chapter is," Sgt. Angle said.
Back in the summer of 1993, Sgt. Angle was assigned to zone one in Atchison and Holt counties. Then he moved over to zones seven and eight in the Cameron area for about 17 years. But in the last eight, he's been a public information and education officer.
"It really wasn't on my radar. But when it came available, I thought, you know, this might be something I might be interested in. And you know, it's had its challenging moments and some intense moments. But, it's been a lot of fun," Sgt. Angle said.
Sgt. Angle says the average person might not understand that patrol officers do much more than pull over a driver and write a ticket.
"So much more to the highway patrol that most people just don't understand. They don't see they just think that we drive around all day we write speeding tickets, and we're a whole lot more than that," Sgt. Angle said.
Sgt. Shane Hux is the new public information officer. He says that Sgt. Angle is like a role model to him of what he hopes to achieve in the same position.
"You can't replace someone like Sgt. Angle. What I hope to do is continue on what he's established here in the public information career in the field. And I just hope to pick, hopefully, I can pick up where he left off," Sgt. Hux said.
Sgt. Travis Williams works in the division of drug and crime control. Sgt. Angle actually trained him when he came on as a trooper. He describes him as a best friend who was always there for his community 24/7.
"Jake is a servant at heart. And you could always count on him. If he was going to do something, he's going to do it right. He's the epitome of a Missouri State Trooper," Sgt. Williams said.
Sgt. Angle says after his career of nearly 30 years, he owes a lot to the people he's worked and built life-long relationships with.
"Too many to name. No really too many to name. Yeah, I've worked with incredible people. Just leave it at that," Sgt. Angle said.
Sgt. Angle's last day working is Friday and his official last day as an MSHP employee is June 1st.