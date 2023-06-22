Shakespeare Chateau Guild, 5-Point Masonry to host historic masonry workshop series

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Shakespeare Chateau Guild is partnering with 5-Point Masonry to host a historic masonry workshop series in an effort to teach people how to help preserve historic architecture.
There are four sessions in the workshop series.
The first session is June 24. Stone repair and resurfacing will be taught. Since eroded stone window elements are a common repair on historic homes, this session will cover material and techniques to restore stone window sills and other elements.
The second session is July 15. Tuckpointing repairs and choosing the right mortar mix will be covered. Tuckpointing is one of the most common repairs of historic architecture. This session will cover how to choose the right mortar for the type of brick and how to execute a professional finish.
The third session is Aug. 5. This session will teach how to repair large cracks, toothing out and brick replacement. It will include techniques of removing and replacing bricks to repair larger cracks.
The fourth and final session will be Aug. 25-27. This session will cover how to repair failing doors and window headers. It will include demo methods and materials to replace a failed header, and it will also incorporate techniques taught in the first three sessions.
Taught by Jon Sauter of 5-Point Masonry, all sessions will start at 8 a.m. and end by 5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break from 12-1 p.m.
The workshops will be held at the historic Kirkpatrick-Garth House, located at 819 Hall St.
Participants do not need prior experience or tools. Materials and personal protective equipment will be provided. Participants can choose to attend one or multiple sessions.
Cost per one-day session is $100. Cost for the 2.5-day fourth session is $200. Participants can also register for all four sessions for $450, provided there is space left in all sessions.
Registration for each session is limited to 10 participants. All participants will need to sign a release of liability.
To register for the sessions, call the Shakespeare Chateau at (816) 232-2667.
Proceeds from the workshop series will benefit the Shakespeare Chateau Guild, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with the mission to advance preservation of St. Joseph's historic architecture through educational opportunities.