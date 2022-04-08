 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Shatto Milk Company brings back a favorite for good

Shatto milk announces flavor

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company made an announcement that a flavor is being added to their permanent line-up.

About 20 years ago they debuted "Orange Dream" but didn't keep it. Now it's back for good.

Barbara Shatto says the flavor was made fresh on Friday and that a tour group tomorrow will get to sample it for the very first time. She says the flavor will be delivered out to stores first thing Monday morning.

Shatto says people loved the flavor when it first came out, so the excitement has been building up for this announcement.

"People loved it. Some of them remembered the flavor from way before. And so we stopped doing it because we couldn't get the right flavor. So we just didn't feel like it was a showstopper, if you will. So we've been looking a long time and just discovered this. And so that's why we're starting to make it again. And we want to make our customers happy, because a lot of people have asked for it," Barbara Shatto said.

Shatto also says the company will be marking 20 years June 2023 and that a new white milk flavor is already in the works, and possibly a new kind of dairy product.

