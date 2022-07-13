Shatto Milk Company celebrating Buck O'Neil

(OSBORN, Mo.) The Shatto Milk Company is celebrating the MLB Hall of Fame induction of Buck O'Neil by launching a limited edition commemorative salted caramel flavored milk and bottle.
The new release will be available at the company's farm store, Shatto home delivery and all 19 Kansas City area Hy-Vee locations.
The Buck O'Neil Immortal will officially be available for purchase starting next Monday.
To kick off the event, the Lee's Summit west Hy-Vee store will host an appearance of the Shatto Milk truck and cow mascot from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards benefitting the Nego Leagues Baseball Museum.