Shatto Milk company celebrating family

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company celebrated their 19th anniversary with family day.
With an event full of food, fun, and family, the Shatto Milk Company wanted to honor those who have helped the company get their big name.
Shatto Family Day is about fun, food, and of course, the farm, but for the Shatto family, it's about much more than that.
"We succeeded because of our community. So we wanted to share our farm with our customers and let them know where their milk comes from. And we're not a big cooperative, we're just the family owned farm," Barbara Shatto, owner of Shatto Milk Company says.
Being able to connect with their consumers on a personal level like this allows Shatto to get constructive feedback on their products, while also giving back to the community that got them to where they are now.
"Oh my goodness, going into the preparation for this event is, you know, trying to see the different kinds of things that we can do. We want it to be a fun event. But we also want to sample our different things with people. And as we have new products and new flavors, we tried to get people to sample stuff and give us feedback. And also let them know that they can tell us hey, I really liked this or this didn't taste so good. Or maybe you should try this. That's the best part. You know, by like getting new ideas and sharing feedback is a diamond in the rough that helps us be better,” Shatto says.
Being able to educate so many people on how the dairy process works is one of Shatto's favorite parts of her job.
"It's wonderful because a lot of times kiddos think that milk comes from the back of the grocery store. So it's wonderful if they haven't seen a cow or they don't know. Or they think milk is all these colors of flavors like I have a cotton candy cow well, we don't milk Holstein cows, which we have black and white. They only give white milk. And so we have to, you know, spruce it up and make the best chocolate milk and root beer and all those fun kinds of things like cotton candy for Shatto,” Shatto says.
For Shatto, family is everything, and being able to bring families together from all over the area who continue to help the Shatto legacy live on is incredibly important.
"Oh my goodness. It makes me cry. You know, just my family, my parents and my grandparents that grew up here and and then I as I'm one of three girls, and it's just a big deal to be able to keep it going and also build on what my parents and grandparents built. It's wonderful,” Shatto says.
If you weren't able to make it out to the event, no worries because Shatto does tours year round, Tuesday through Saturday