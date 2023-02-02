Shawnee man sentenced to 13 years for sex trafficking

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A Shawnee, Kansas man has been sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers.
A federal court sentenced 40-year-old Antonio Flemming to 13 years in prison without parole.
He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration and will be required to register as a sex offender.
On July 28, 2022 Flemming pled guilty to two counts of sex trafficking a child, admitting that he recruited two 16-year-old victims from St. Joseph and Kansas City to engage in prostitution between January 1 and February 1 of 2019.
Flemming was arrested by Lenexa, Kansas police on February 1, 2019.