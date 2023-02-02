 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawnee man sentenced to 13 years for sex trafficking

  • 0
Department of Justice

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A Shawnee, Kansas man has been sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers.

A federal court sentenced 40-year-old Antonio Flemming to 13 years in prison without parole.

He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration and will be required to register as a sex offender.

On July 28, 2022 Flemming pled guilty to two counts of sex trafficking a child, admitting that he recruited two 16-year-old victims from St. Joseph and Kansas City to engage in prostitution between January 1 and February 1 of 2019.

Flemming was arrested by Lenexa, Kansas police on February 1, 2019.