Shoes needed for 2022 Soles for Christ program

AFL-CIO Community Services is accepting for shoe donations for the upcoming Soles For Christ Program.
The organization is collecting all sizes of new tennis shoes from toddler to adult, as well as monetary donations to be used to purchase additional shoes if needed sizes at the distribution run out.
The agency is collecting donations all summer until July 28th.
The shoes will be distributed August 2nd and 3rd at the Civic Area in St. Joseph. Students attending schools in Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, and Doniphan county are eligible to attend.
“For a lot of them the shoes are the only new thing they get every year and the look on their face and the way they react to these shoes. They do They just, they're over the moon, it just has such an impact on them,” said Nichi Yeager-Seckinger, Executive Director with AFL-CIO Community Services.
Donations can be dropped off at the agency located at 1203 N 6th Street in St. Joseph, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call the organization at (816) 364-1131 for more information.
All donations are tax deductible.