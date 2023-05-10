Shooting reported Wednesday afternoon, no one injured

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Grant Street and Kentucky Streets on reports of a shooting.
Police said that the incident is believed to have started as domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. A passerby in a vehicle attempted intervene when the man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.
No one was injured in the shooting.