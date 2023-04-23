Shooting suspect inadvertently released from Platte County Jail

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after an inmate was inadvertently released from the Platte County Jail on April 20.
Jae'veon Marquice Mitchell Locke, 21, is wanted by Wyandotte County, Kan. on charges related to a shooting in Kansas City, Kan.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Locke.
Anyone with information about Locke's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service, the Platte County Sheriff's Department, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.