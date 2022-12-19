Shop St. Joe winner claim prize

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two lucky winners stepped forward this past Friday for the Shop St. Joe sweepstakes.

Hannah and Marquest Smith are the two lucky winners of this year's shop St. Joseph sweepstakes.

The two say they won by simply shopping at Hy-Vee for their normal family groceries.

Upon figuring out they were the lucky winners, both found it hard to believe.

"I did not believe it at first, when I first watched the news I couldn't see the first number zero so I thought maybe it was like we didn't win and maybe there was another ticket without the zero. It wasn't until I went online and saw the whole number that I was like oh we won,” Hannah Smith says.

“I was at work and when I went on break I went on my phone and saw like six missed text messages and she was like we won I'm not kidding we won and I was like no I don't believe it so I facetimed her to verify it and I still don't believe it at this point,” Marquest Smith says.

The two say that with the winnings they plan on taking a future vacation for themselves and their three children.

Don't throw away your tickets just yet, there are still several second-chance prizes available.

