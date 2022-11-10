Shop St. Joseph has begun

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One lucky St. Joseph shopper has the chance to pick up a nice personal gift this holiday season

The "Shop St. Joseph" event officially kicked off Wednesday and is allowing one lucky shopper the chance at a $10,000 cash prize.

Kristi Bailey, the Director of Marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says not only is the program a great shopping incentive but it's also a great way to support local businesses.

"It's a chance to support the local economy, to support our people that live here and work here, and to support you know, the little guy. I mean, who couldn't use an extra $10,000. Not only any year, but especially this year, you know times are a little tight here with inflation, so keeping local dollars local is so important, if you're gonna go shopping, why not do it at a place where you could get paid back," Bailey says.

The event is slated to run until December 15 where one lucky winner will receive their $10,000 prize. 2022 marks the 16th year of the Shop St. Joseph sweepstakes.

