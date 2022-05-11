Shriners recognized for 100 years support of children's hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Moila Shrine hitting a milestone in 2022.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the organization opening up its first hospital for children in the U.S.
During an event Wednesday night at Moila, deputy mayor Randy Schultz recognizing the organization for its work and support of children.
Currently the Shriners support 22 hospitals nationwide, providing free care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns and spinal cord injuries.
Included in their care is free transportation to the hospital.
"I've been taking kids to the St. Louis hospital. It's just very heartwarming to know that I'm responsible for getting him and his family there safely and I know our hospital in St. Louis will do everything they can," said Bill Coldry, 2022 Moila Shrine Potentate.
The Moila Shrine has been in existence for 127 years. They currently have around 1,200 members locally.