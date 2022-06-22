Silver Alert issued for missing Maysville man

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangers Silver Alert for a missing adult after he left the Sunset Nursing Home on foot.
The missing person's name is 62-year-old Joseph L. Florez, a Hispanic male.
He is 5 foot, two 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Florez was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, purple sweatpants and is missing one shoe.
Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department at 816-449-5802.