Sinkhole swallows back of ALDI delivery truck

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Early Saturday morning, a large sinkhole opened between PetSmart and Dick's Sporting Goods near the Belt Highway, swallowing the rear of a semi-truck.
Fred Cantey, the driver of the McConnell 18-wheeler, said he was on his way to make a delivery at ALDI around 2 a.m. when the ground suddenly collapsed underneath his truck. "I'm the lucky one," stated Cantey.
The sinkhole, estimated to be about 15-20 feet deep, caused the the truck's back wheels to get stuck inside. There were minor damages to the truck, but tow crews were able to pull it out of the hole.
The driver was not injured. "Things happen...Nobody was badly hurt, nobody died, so it's a good day," said Cantey.
The truck was the first of three that were slated to make deliveries to the ALDI.
A manager at ALDI told KQ2 that they aren't yet sure how this will impact their supply, as the hole blocks the main entrance for delivery drivers.
