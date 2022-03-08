 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Sirens delayed by several minutes during Iowa tornado outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

(NORWALK, Ia.) The National Weather Service is trying to figure out why tornado warnings in Iowa this weekend were delayed in some areas including an area hit with deadly storms.

On Monday, the weather service's director of public affairs confirmed the lead time for warnings averaged 20 minutes during Saturday's tornadoes with some warnings being delayed as they were widely sent out to the public.

The warnings that experienced delays included those in Madison county.

Experts are concerned people may have had less time to prepare and take shelter.

The National Weather Service says engineers are working to determine the root cause.

A systems analyst with Iowa State University first detected the delay.

Tornadoes kill 7, including 2 children, near Des Moines, Iowa, officials say

 

