SJPD having Citizen's Police Academy again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Citizen's Police Academy is happening again this year, and the St. Joe Police Department tells us this is a good opportunity for the public to gain more insight into how officers work everyday.
"It lets them know how things work from the time a call is received to the time it's investigated. A lot of people they report a crime, they know a police officer comes out takes a report, they don't know exactly what the procedure is all the way through. This gives him a chance to see that," Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the police department said.
Sgt. Hoskins says this program has been going on for about 15 years and that it continues to serve as a way for community members to ask their big questions, no matter the subject.
Everything's open topic, fair game, whatever they want to talk about. And it gives them a chance to see how our CSI's work, how our street crimes work. They get to do some live fire with our handguns out of the range. They're more than welcome to do ride alongs, we'll do a live tasing demonstration," Sgt. Hoskins said.
He also mentions that the academy has proven to be an effective way to help build positive relationships with the community with their transparency.
"For me, the the years that I've done this, it's always been a great opportunity to build relationships. So there's a better understanding, and we want the transparency. You know, if you ask me why this gets done, or why this doesn't get done this way, I'll tell you, this is how things operate. and what why we do what we do," Sgt. Hoskins said.
Sgt. Hoskins adds there are just a few restrictions on who is eligible to participate and how the program works.
"We do have to run a criminal history on each person, just to make sure that we don't have any, you know, convicted murderers, anything attending. But a minor a minor conviction won't disqualify you from the class at all. Only something violent, would prevent you from having access to the building," Sgt. Hoskins said.