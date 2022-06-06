SJPD investigating overnight stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital late Sunday night.
According to SJPD, officers responded to Mosaic Life Care on reports of a possible stabbing around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. It is believed the incident originated in the 300 block of West Kansas Avenue.
Police said the victim, a 29-year-old white male, sustained two stab wounds and is stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a suspect at this time. Police add information and cooperation with investigators is limited.