SJPD investigating overnight stabbing

Police Lights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital late Sunday night.

According to SJPD, officers responded to Mosaic Life Care on reports of a possible stabbing around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. It is believed the incident originated in the 300 block of West Kansas Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old white male, sustained two stab wounds and is stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Police add information and cooperation with investigators is limited.

