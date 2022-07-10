SJPD investigating Sunday evening shooting at North 12th and Powell Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday in the area of North 12th and Powell Streets.
According to SJPD, a vehicle was at the intersection of N. 12th and Powell when a person at the intersection fired a shot at the vehicle, striking the passenger in the neck.
Following the shooting, the driver of the vehicle drove to the police station where an ambulance was called to take the victim to the hospital.
Police say the vehicle was identified as stolen from a recent armed robbery. Officers are in contact with the driver.
The victim is reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.