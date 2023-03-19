 Skip to main content
SJPD investigating two fatal accidents on Saturday

Police Lights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating two fatal accidents that happened Saturday morning. 

According to police, a vehicle was southbound on 36th Street when the driver lost control and hit the U-Haul Moving & Storage building located at 903 North 36th Street.

A 36-year-old Micronesian man and a 35-year-old Micronesian woman would pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Saturday, police report that a vehicle crash happened near North Belt Highway and Faraon Street.

Police believe that the driver, a man in his 80s, had a medical issue that resulted in his death.

No other information on the two accidents is available at this time.

