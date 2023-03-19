SJPD investigating two fatal accidents on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating two fatal accidents that happened Saturday morning.
According to police, a vehicle was southbound on 36th Street when the driver lost control and hit the U-Haul Moving & Storage building located at 903 North 36th Street.
A 36-year-old Micronesian man and a 35-year-old Micronesian woman would pronounced dead at the scene.
Also on Saturday, police report that a vehicle crash happened near North Belt Highway and Faraon Street.
Police believe that the driver, a man in his 80s, had a medical issue that resulted in his death.
No other information on the two accidents is available at this time.