SJPD officer sues City of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Testimony has concluded in the case of a St. Joseph Police Officer who filed suit in Buchanan county court against the city of St. Joseph claiming he was wrongfully demoted.
Last year Sergeant James Douglas Howard "Doug" filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Joseph.
In his claim, Howard says he was unfairly demoted to patrol officer.
The 16-year veteran of the department says he was accused of conducting himself in a manner that violated police department policy at a private fraternal order of police event in Maryville last summer.
Howard was demoted in November 2022 after a hearing.
Maryville's department of Public Safety declined to file criminal charges.
But a separate investigation was conducted by St. Joseph's Police Dept. no charges were filed.
While Judge Kate Schaffer made no decision today. She still wants input from both sides.
Circuit Clerk Ashley Thrasher explains what the next course of action will be.
"The petitioner side, which would be Mr. Howard needs to submit their proposed judgment by May 10. The respondent side, which would be the City of St. Joseph needs to submit their proposed judgment by May 17. Then, the Judge takes both into consideration to move forward on the case." said, Thrasher
Thrasher says Judge Schaefer will make a finial finding and submit it into the case and each attorney will get notification on the judgment.
Howard claims in court - that proper procedure was not followed in determining his discipline. Howard is asking to be reinstated as a sergeant and get back pay going back to his demotion.
Thrasher says it could take a few weeks or longer for the final judgement.