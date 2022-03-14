 Skip to main content
SJPD officer suing city over demotion

Buchanan County Court House

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer has filed suit in Buchanan County Court, suing the City of St. Joseph.

In his claim, officer James Howard says he was unfairly demoted.

The 16-year veteran of the department says he was improperly demoted from sergeant to officer after being accused of conducting himself in a manner that violated police department policy at a private event in Maryville last summer.

The event was organized by the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Howard was demoted in November after a hearing. 

However, his claim in court says proper procedure was not followed in determining his discipline. Howard is asking to be reinstated as a sergeant and get back pay.

A court hearing is set for May 24.

