SJPD officer suing city over demotion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer has filed suit in Buchanan County Court, suing the City of St. Joseph.
In his claim, officer James Howard says he was unfairly demoted.
The 16-year veteran of the department says he was improperly demoted from sergeant to officer after being accused of conducting himself in a manner that violated police department policy at a private event in Maryville last summer.
The event was organized by the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Howard was demoted in November after a hearing.
However, his claim in court says proper procedure was not followed in determining his discipline. Howard is asking to be reinstated as a sergeant and get back pay.
A court hearing is set for May 24.