SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night.
According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
The second accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. Police said that an officer was driving north on the Belt Highway, responding to the crash at North Belt and Rochester. As the officer was driving through the intersection, a vehicle driving westbound on Gene Field Road hit the officer's vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not injured.