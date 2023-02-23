SJPD responds to crash at N. 25th and Jules Street Thursday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of North 25th and Jules Street Thursday evening.
According to a witness at the scene, a red pickup was driving down Jules Street and was halfway through the intersection when a white van driving on North 25th street hit the pickup.
"This one was pretty, pretty intense," said Amanda Rains. "We have a lot of wrecks down here and it is just another example of why people really need to be paying attention and be safe."
The area was shut down for about an hour as the crash was cleaned up.