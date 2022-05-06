SJSD administrators, board explain reasoning for tax levy decision

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District and the Board of Education recently approved a tax levy sunset extension to go on the ballot.
But, St. Joseph taxpayers were wondering why the sunset needed to be extended and if the levy was going to be increased or stay the same.
"So we're just really just trying to take a proactive approach, the 61 cents in itself is the exact same amount that it was last time. So it will not be a tax increase in comparison to that. It does right now it has a five year sunset on the levy. We are asking for a six year sunset. So that's the only difference is still 61 cents with a six year sunset," district next superintendent Dr. Gabe Edgar said.
Edgar says the original 61 cent levy was passed in April 2019 but it had previously failed.
"And the school district was faced to make cuts, and the 61 cents equates to about $8 million. And so they had to make $8 million worth of cuts in order to go into the next year. And then of course get it passed at that time," Edgar said.
The board was presented with the suggestion in one of their finance meetings and agreed to move forward with it. Board members like Isaura Garcia want to address staffing issues with the money.
"We're presented with these issues and staffing issues are very, very much something that we're going to be paying a lot of attention to, and at the moment, we do need to address. And then maybe, in the future, give our teachers that race that they deserve. But we do need to really prioritize that art facilities, facilities need to be staffed. So that's really important," Garcia said.
Something the district wants St. Joe taxpayers to understand about the levy is the significance of what it provides.
"We want the community to understand that it is not a tax increase, and we strictly do need it for operations. And we think we have some pretty good momentum going with our staff, we're doing a decent job of taking care of our staff. And you know, without that operation levy, we're not going to be able to do those types of things for the staff that we're doing right now," Edgar said.
The tax levy sunset extension will be put on the ballot for the election in August.