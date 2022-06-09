SJSD announces "free meals" summer program ends June 30

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Beginning July 1, free breakfasts and lunches are coming to an end across the St. Joseph School District.
The USDA announced their free meal waivers will expire June 30.
Since March 2020, SJSD has served students free meals through the "Seamless Summer" program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program allowed SJSD to serve free meals during the summer at all school locations throughout the district for anyone ages 18 and younger.
"What's different is we have more sites that we are able to serve for free," said Becky Shoeneck who is the St. Joseph School District's Nutrition's Services Coordinator. "On a normal summer, we do have free options at our CEP schools, but that's only a handful of schools. Whereas the last few summers we've been able to do that all of our schools."
SJSD announced they will revert back to programming plans from previous years.
"So next year, we're going back to where we have families fill out lunch applications to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch."
Starting July 1, SJSD parents may apply for free and reduced meals online or paper applications based on the student's school. Those schools include Benton, Central, Bode, Ellison, Field, Lake, Oak Grove, Pershing and Skaith.
Those students who attend Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools will not need to fill out an application. Those schools include Lafayette, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Parkway, Pickett and Webster.
With only a few weeks left, the district encourages families to utilize the free meals.
"We just encourage anybody to bring their kids, come eat breakfast and lunch with us and we just like people to know that that's an option available," Shoeneck explained.
Please contact the Nutrition Services Department with any questions at (816) 671-4140.
For additional information, click here.