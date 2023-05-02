SJSD, area schools awarded funding to upgrade school security

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has been awarded a $600,000 grant as part of Missouri's new Safety Grant Program.
According to a news release, SJSD applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in April.
Criteria for selection included the "average age of school buildings serving students, assessed value per average daily attendance for 2021-22 and responses to a school safety needs assessment survey."
SJSD's Director of Non-Academic Services Shannon Nolte said, "We are excited to be one of a select number of districts in the state that received the grant. This will provide us with another layer of security that will help keep staff and students safe in the current world in which we live."
In the news release the district states that SJSD has taken initiative by reviewing and updating its security measures. In the last four years, "the district has added secure entrances at all elementary, middle, and most recently the high schools. Upgrades have also included high resolution video surveillance systems, phone and visitor management systems, AEDs, bleeding control kits and staff training."
The grant states that funds must be used by April 2024.
DESE also listed several other area schools that will received funds through the Safety Grant Program:
- Braymer C-4: $50,000
- Lathrop R-II: $150,000
- Clinton County R-II: $100,000
- Maysville R-I: $85,000
- Stewartsville C-2: $50,000
- Stanberry R-II: $100,000
- Albany R-III: $100,000
- Trenton R-IX: $150,000
- Southwest Livingston R-I: $50,000
- Chillicothe R-II: $200,000
- North Nodaway R-VI: $50,000
- South Nodaway R-IV: $27,245