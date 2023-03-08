SJSD assistant superintendent explains Annual Performance Report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2022 Annual Performance Reports for every district across Missouri.
The St. Joseph School District earned 67.6% of the 180 points possible on the pilot 2022 APR report.
Dr. Ashley McGinnis, SJSD Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, said the report is not similar to MAP scores, where academic performance is evaluated.
DESE's APR is a comprehensive report of the district as a whole.
According to the district, points were deducted for not submitting all the information needed on time and not having 8th grade students' records completed before entering high school.
McGinnis said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virtual platform led to gaps in learning.
"If you compare St. Joseph School Districts to schools that are similar to us, Joplin, Independence, Raytown. We are right in the middle of the pack with those districts."
For example, the attendance record for the 2021-2022 school year was 70.6%. Whereas attendance as of February 28th of 2023 was 77.5%.
"Those attendance interventionists are doing phone calls to families, they are doing home visits, they are providing our families with resources," said McGinnis. "We are helping to provide those resources for those families to try and get kids in school."
"We need parents to help us in that area, we need parents on board with getting kids to school everyday and valuing education. It's concerning when we have elementary and middle school students who are not at 90% attendance for attendance when 90% of attendance is missing 18 days of school."
McGinnis added that 44% of St. Joseph students are not ready for Kindergarten, which could mean they couldn't identify letters of the alphabet or count to ten. However, the district is responding by opening another early childhood learning center.
Another area of concern for the report was the district's graduation rate.
McGinnis said the Independence School District is helping St. Joseph learn new strategies for improving graduation rate.