SJSD begins middle school football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the high school football season continues, at the middle school level a new opportunity for more than 150 kids in the St. Joseph School District.
“They're part of something positive. They're having fun with their friends. And they're learning how to play football in a good way,” Robidoux head coach Bob Brandt says.
It's been just a few weeks but the new middle school football program is paying dividends across the St. Joseph School District.
“All the kids have been really coachable. Our coaches have been a tremendous help. For my first head coaching job this has been an unreal experience at this point administration has been unreal, good to us, give us everything we need. They work together and we communicate. So it's been an unreal experience so far,” Spring Garden and Truman head coach Chad McCoy says.
The district creating two football teams Truman and Spring Garden then Robidoux and Bode with the expectation of about 120 kids playing this fall.
But there's been a lot more interest in the game.
Between the two squads, almost 170 kids playing, all wanting to be a part of it.
“I think that a lot of kids are looking for something positive to do. I think their parents are wanting them to have something positive. And we've noticed already then in the classroom situations and grades. They've all improved. We've had a number of teachers comment on how their students have improved in the classroom, their behavior,” Brandt says.
They've each just played one game but they've got enough kids for A team's, B teams and perhaps more and with some help from surrounding programs with equipment needs.
The middle school football era in St. Joseph is officially underway.
“Big picture goal is to have kids involved first off and then to have them move on to their high school program since I got Benton and Central. Hopefully my goal and for coach Schroeder and coach Keaton is to have 30 or 40 Freshmen out every year,” McCoy says.
“It's going to take a few years but I think that if we continue to improve and work with our young people, I think it's going to help all around,” Brandt says.