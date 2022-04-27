SJSD Board of Education accepting applications for vacant seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education is accepting applications for a vacated Board of Education seat.
At the April 27th meeting, the Board accepted the resignation of board member Lori Witham.
Anyone interested must submit an application, letter of intent, as well as three refence letters. Applications can be found here or can be picked up at the Central Office at 1415 North 26th Street.
Applications and supplemental documents should be mailed or delivered to Board Secretary Donna Baker at 1415 North 26th Street on the second floor no later than 4:00 p.m. on May 11.
The district adds that emails and faxes will not be accepted.
The individual selected to fill the vacancy will serve on the Board for the remainder of the term, April 2023.