SJSD Board of Education accepts resignation of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl.
The board made the decision during a Special Executive Session on Thursday.
“We wish Dr. Van Zyl and his family the very best as he returns to his home state of Minnesota,” stated Board President Tami Pasley. “We thank Dr. Van Zyl for his leadership of the SJSD which saw the establishment of the Virtual Academy, the opening of our Early Learning Center, the expansion of Hillyard Technical School with the addition of new and relevant programs for our students, and so many more positive accomplishments making our district a better place. We are especially grateful for his amazing leadership throughout the pandemic.”
Van Zyl has been hired by the Lakeville Area School District in Minnesota, according to a news release. The Board of Education unanimously selected Van Zyl to be the next superintendent on March 15.
On Thursday, Van Zyl sent out a message to staff and parents in the St. Joseph School District saying, "My family and I are excited about the future and the possibilities it holds. But, I also realize that change may create some anxiety and stress. Please know the board will work quickly to find a replacement and I will work for a seamless transition. My leaving does not diminish the progress we have made as a school district or the challenges we have overcome these past four years. It also doesn't limit the possibilities for what lies ahead for SJSD or the city of St. Joseph. Keep pushing forward and striving to do what is best for all our kids."
Van Zyl is set to begin his new role in Minnesota on July 1.
The Board will be holding another Special Executive Session on Monday, April 4 at 5 p.m. to discuss the superintendent vacancy.