SJSD Board of Education approves new leaders for Robidoux, Bode Middle Schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education announced the approval of new hires and transfers for the upcoming school year on Wednesday.
Mark Korell was selected as the new principal at Robidoux Middle School, but will now serve as Bode Middle School's principal. The change comes following the resignation of current principal Sarah Barmann-Smith.
Tonya Sharp has been approved to take over the role of principal at Robidoux Middle School. Sharp was previously appointed as assistant principal at Robidoux.
David Arnold will now step in as assistant principal at Robidoux. He has been teaching language arts at Savannah Middle School for the past eight years.
Misty Burright will serve as the Bode Middle School assistant principal. Burright previously worked for the school district for 20 years before transferring to the Park Hill School District.
All appointees will take on their new roles July 1, 2022.