SJSD Board of Education Candidate previews | Garcia and Oyerly

Three new faces joined the St. Joseph School District's Board of Education last year, two more will be joining them after next week's election.
Candidate Isaura Garcia says the continued turnover in board members is a good way to help move the school district forward.
"I do come with fresh ideas. I get to talk with teachers and I come from a parent perspective as well because I have two kids in the district. It fills me to want to better our community and the opportunity we have right now to move forward in a positive direction and the chance to be a part of it while it's transitioning, it would be such a pleasure,” Garcia said.
Garcia is on staff at Progressive Community Services. She says if elected, she would push for the renewal of the district's tax levy.
"We want to increase the support of our teachers which requires a wage increase. It's important for us to pass the levy but we do need to talk to our community about it. We have to have that open line of communication with our community,” Garcia said.
With the announcement that superintendent Doug Van Zyl is resigning to become superintendent of a district in Minnesota, Garcia has in mind some characteristics she'd like to see in his successor.
Opportunities to move forward: "One, student based. Someone who puts the best interests of kids academically first and who understands the importance of providing a safety-first learning environment. Two, I would like someone who inspires our teachers and staff and understands that they are the core of our district. And, three, someone who wants to have the opportunity to move forward and communicate with our community and has a clear plan to do that,” Garcia said.
Colby Oyerly says he's learned a lot since his first campaign for a seat on the board of education last year.
"Priorities since day one of running last year special education, academics. I think everyone says that. It is the most important. Last year it was facilities and things too. Those are still concerns in the future but right now it is taking care of the teachers and getting them support and getting our academics where they need to be,” Oyerly said.
Oyerly says he'd like to see more support for the district's special education programs; he has a child, himself with an IEP.
"He's had some amazing teachers over the last three or four years but every year it seems like it's a different one. I would like to see the same one to give him a bit of consistency,” Oyerly said.
As far as the tax levy, Oyerly says it's needed for teacher pay.
"It's always hard to get someone to pay out any more money but we have to make sure it's for the right thing. If we show the community exactly what it's going for I think it would ease their mind a little better,” Oyerly said.
