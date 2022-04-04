SJSD Board of Education candidates | Miller and Kindred

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With St. Joseph School District Board of Education president Tami Pasley and board member Bryan Green both chose not to run for reelection, which means there will be two open seats in Tuesday's election.
That, combined with the district considering asking voters to renew their tax levy gives candidates for those seats plenty to talk about.
St. Joseph School District Board of Education candidate Kim Miller thinks the district needs to get back to the basics to move the district forward.
"Retaining good teachers and graduating our students who can positively contribute to our community. That means they need to know how to read, do basic math and do those things that make them successful," Miller said.
The retired teacher believes the district has an opportunity with the upcoming departure of superintendent Doug Van Zyl.
She says she has some key qualities she's looking for in a replacement.
"I'd like to see a godly man, a man or a woman, a person of integrity, a person of transparency, a passion for our students and care for teachers who are under his charge," Miller said.
It's possible the district in August will go to voters asking them to either renew or even increase its tax levy.
Miller says the community needs to support the schools.
"I know there are a lot in this community who don't have an investment in the schools themselves but need to see the value in investing because what we are graduating is the St. Joseph futurel," Miller said.
James Kindred is making his first run for public office with his entry into the race for the school board.
He says he has a lot of different reasons about why now was the time to run.
"Because I wanted to make a difference. I want to be able to bring new books into the schools. I want to stop the bullying. I want to stop the drugs. I know at a school one year that my kids were going to there was a student who took pills out of a counselor's purse. I don't want that happening no more," Kindred said.
Kindred says that much of his motivation in running for the school board comes from what he learned during his extensive experience as a Special Olympic athlete for many years.
"I had good coaches who taught me that life is very important and don't let anybody have the best of you. If I can make a difference in the schools and with getting more teachers and counselors in the schools, I've made a difference," Kindred said.
Kindred says he wants to put even more of a focus on making sure kids are safe in school.
"Bullying is hard. You have a lot of people doing suicides. We can't have that in our schools. I wouldn't want to see that happen to any more students. Life is too short," Kindred said.
Candidate Brenda Steidel was not available for an interview.
On Tuesday, voters will elect two new school board members.