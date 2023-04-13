SJSD Board of Education decides to keep Edgar after DWI

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education has committed to keeping Gabe Edgar as superintendent.
SJSD BOA President David Foster said in a statement that after careful consideration of the allegations against Edgar, the Board reaffirms its commitment to moving forward with Edgar as superintendent.
"Dr. Edgar has publicly recognized his poor judgment during the events that led to the current allegations and expressed remorse for his conduct. While the Board cannot provide specific information regarding the measures taken in this regard, the Board does not condone Dr. Edgar's behavior and has taken steps to ensure this issue does not reoccur in compliance with policy and state law," Foster said in the statement.