Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Warm, dry, and windy conditions continue today. Relative
humidity will be as low as 20 to 25 percent this afternoon in
northeast Kansas and northern and northwestern Missouri.
Southerly wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible. Burning is
discouraged today throughout the region....

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002,
003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 025, AND 102...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102.Fire weather
zone 012.

* WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35
MPH.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

SJSD Board of Education decides to keep Edgar after DWI

  Updated
SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education has committed to keeping Gabe Edgar as superintendent. 

SJSD BOA President David Foster said in a statement that after careful consideration of the allegations against Edgar, the Board reaffirms its commitment to moving forward with Edgar as superintendent. 

"Dr. Edgar has publicly recognized his poor judgment during the events that led to the current allegations and expressed remorse for his conduct. While the Board cannot provide specific information regarding the measures taken in this regard, the Board does not condone Dr. Edgar's behavior and has taken steps to ensure this issue does not reoccur in compliance with policy and state law," Foster said in the statement. 