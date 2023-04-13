SJSD Board of Education decides to keep Edgar after DWI

Weather Alert

...Warm, dry, and windy conditions continue today. Relative humidity will be as low as 20 to 25 percent this afternoon in northeast Kansas and northern and northwestern Missouri. Southerly wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible. Burning is discouraged today throughout the region.... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 025, AND 102... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102.Fire weather zone 012. * WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&