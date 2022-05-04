SJSD Board of Education looks to fill open seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy this month after a member announced she was resigning. Member Lori Witham had a year left in her term but resigned after the election.
"I mean, it wasn't like a planned thing. It was just like, oh, my gosh, we have an opening," board vice president LaTonya Williams said.
But it sparked questions and concerns about how this happened since the election had just recently finished--whether the board knew this was going to happen and waited until after the election to announce it--or if the timing was just a coincidence.
"The board was officially notified the week prior to the reorganization meeting, and in that, that was after the election," Williams said.
Williams says that how the chain of events happened was all done by the books.
"I mean, if you resign, it's as it happens, I mean, she gave a letter. It was a week prior to that in, in according to the bylaws, everything was operated accordingly," Williams said.
She says if anyone is interested in getting the open seat they can apply.
"They can go to the district website, and download an application you would need of course your application, three letters of like intent, or like a reference. And that's pretty much it," Williams said.
The vote is majority wins by all the current board members and they hope to have the open seat filled before their next board meeting on May 23rd.
The deadline to submit your application to the board is May 11th by 4 p.m. and you have to submit them in person at the central office located at 1415 N. 26th Street.