SJSD Board of Education names finalist for vacant seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education narrowed down the list of contenders for the vacant seat at a Special Board meeting on May 12.
Ten St. Joseph residents submitted an application, a letter of intent, and three references to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Lori Witham last month.
The Board narrowed down the field of candidates from ten to five using a rubric system that ranked the candidates based on the information that was submitted.
The five candidates are:
- Don Crabtree
- David Jordan
- David Mason
- Tom Richmond
- Phil Vandel
The Board will interview each candidate in-person on May 16, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Troester Media Center Board Room. Each candidate will have 15 minutes to make a statement and answer questions.
Following the interviews, the Board will make its final selection and a swearing-in ceremony will take place in the afternoon.
The candidate selected will serve the remainder of the term, ending in April 2023 and will participate in their first Board meeting on May 23.
The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on the St. Joseph School District's YouTube Channel.