SJSD Board of Education narrows down candidates to fill vacant seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The S. Joseph School District Board of Education recently had a vacant seat after a member announced they were resigning.
On Thursday, the board met to try and decide on which candidates they would like to interview for the position.
"We had some really good candidates, honestly. So each board member is probably looking for something a little bit different. But the good thing about filling this board seat is you might bring equality to the table that is rare or unexpected, which is why there are seven of us," board president David Foster said.
There were a total of 10 applicants that the board narrowed down to five after reviewing applications and using a scoring rubric. Those five candidates will be interviewed at the next meeting.
"From those 10, we narrowed it down to five, and I'm happy with the five that were narrowed down," Foster said.
At the next meeting after the interviews, the board will vote on who the new member will be and they will be sworn in that same day.
"Out of the five candidates, I believe we have good variety. And each board member gave their input. And from that process, the next step will be the human aspect of it, they get a chance to speak, and we get a chance to listen," Foster said.
Foster adds that he thinks the community's viewpoint on this process and the decision is still in the air--as there were concerns from residents about the process of filling the vacant seat.
"Honestly, that's yet to be determined. You know, we're still trying to make up our own mind. And it's up to the community to decide what their views are on it as well," Foster said.
The five candidates that will be interviewed at the next meeting are Don Crabtree, David Jordan, David Mason, Tom Richmond and Phil Vandel.
The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on YouTube.
It will be Monday, May 16th at 2 p.m. at the Troester Media Center.