SJSD BOE members release statements regarding special work session on Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As questions mount regarding the need for a St. Joseph Board of Education special work session next week, school board members made statements Saturday evening.
The statements come after a social media post by another school board member, Whitney Lanning, alleged the meeting will be to formalize the disbanding of BOE committees.
SJSD board member Isaura Garcia released this statement:
"Dear St. Joseph family,
I appreciate your concerns regarding the Special board work session next week. I would share the same concerns if I were presented with inaccurate information. During the upcoming work session, our intention is to engage in a productive conversation about the board committee's structure, address any challenges we have encountered, and explore potential solutions. I don't intend to propose the cancellation of any committee meetings. While I cannot speak for the actions of other board members, it's important to note that a majority of members expressed the need for this meeting.
Please be assured that my focus during this meeting will not involve discussion of personal beliefs. Rather, our agenda item is centered on discussing committee structures, addressing the challenges we've faced, and seeking constructive ways to find solutions.
-Isaura Garcia"
KQ2 asked school board president LaTonya Williams for a statement regarding the meeting.
"As president of the board of education, on behalf of the board, I’d like to say that our main goal is to always do what’s best for the students, staff and community that we serve. To do that, we must always work together as a whole.
Our purpose is to empower the superintendent to guide his staff to give their best to our children. We all take our positions very seriously and it’s imperative to always work as one team, despite our individual opinions, but also respecting each other and our positions. Our business, including professional differences of opinion, should be handled in an open boardroom platform for public transparency and then left in the boardroom- that is my wish going forward."
The special board work session is 1 p.m. September 6.