SJSD cancels classes for Thursday due to inclement weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District cancelled classes for Thursday, February 16, due to inclement weather.
This includes all Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. The Virtual Academy, Hillyard Technical Center, Webster, Keatley's Adult Education Classes, and the Early Learning Center will also be closed.
The district said that some after-school activities may still occur. Students and parents should contact the activity sponsor or coach to find out.
District employees should refer to the district's inclement weather policy, Scenario B.
