 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SJSD cancels classes for Thursday due to inclement weather

  • 0
SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District cancelled classes for Thursday, February 16, due to inclement weather.

This includes all Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. The Virtual Academy, Hillyard Technical Center, Webster, Keatley's Adult Education Classes, and the Early Learning Center will also be closed.

The district said that some after-school activities may still occur. Students and parents should contact the activity sponsor or coach to find out.

District employees should refer to the district's inclement weather policy, Scenario B.

For a full list of closures and cancellations, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you